Govt investigates after trees are chopped down in North Gorge
The Gibraltar Government is investigating the removal of three olive trees on crown land at North Gorge by an unknown contractor. A member of the public alerted the Department of Environment to the removal of the trees and all work in the area was halted immediately. “The Government takes a serious view on the unauthorised...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here