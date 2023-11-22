Govt issues consultation on lowering voting age to 16

A consultation paper seeking the public’s opinion on lowering the voting age to 16 was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

This proposed change in the law follows the referendum on partially legalising abortion in June 2021, in which 16 and 17 year olds were able to vote in Gibraltar for the first time.

Currently under the law, those eligible to vote in a general election must be over 18 years old.

The Government is now seeking the public’s views on lowering this age, which will better inform future parliamentary deliberations.

Ultimately, it will be Parliament that will determine whether or not the voting age will be lowered.

The paper, which puts forward the case for and against the proposed change in electoral law, was tabled by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

“The Government has delivered on this manifesto commitment soon after the general election precisely because of its importance to Gibraltar’s democratic system and institutions,” Dr Garcia said.

“The arguments both for and against are complex, persuasive and varied, and it is important that the views of Gibraltar’s voters are properly considered by the Parliament in its deliberations.”

“This consultation is an important and valued aspect of Gibraltar’s democratic process and I strongly encourage the public’s engagement.”

The consultation paper puts forward varied points for both arguments, which the public can consider prior to submitting their comments.

The arguments include questions on whether 16 and 17 year olds are mature enough to vote and whether this could encourage a life-long habit of voting.

The paper sets out how numerous progressive democracies around the world have granted young people aged 16 and above to vote.

“Lowering the voting age recognises the maturity and political engagement of our youth,” the Government set out in the consultation paper.

“It empowers them to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their concerns addressed.”

“By fostering early civic engagement, we aim to create a more inclusive and dynamic democracy, where all generations contribute to our collective decision-making process.”

The paper examined how the voting age has lowered since World War II when it was set at 21 years and that countries such as Austria, Germany (only in some local elections), Malta, Brazil, and in all British Crown Dependencies except Gibraltar, meaning Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey, have a voting age of 16.

It highlighted too how Scotland lowered the voting age to 16 for elections to the Scottish Parliament and for Scottish local government elections, and in Wales 16 and 17 year olds can also vote in elections to the Welsh Parliament.

In laying out the case for lowering the voting age, the Government said many young people are politically active and very often engaged in the most important topics affecting Gibraltar today.

“Over climate change, for example, young people have been at the forefront of protests and indispensable at raising awareness of environmental issues,” the paper said.

“It is clear that age is not an accurate indicator when it comes to participation in democratic and civic activities.”

The Government also said the change in the law could increase young people’s engagement in politics.

“Young people should have a voice in decisions that will have long-term consequences for them,” the paper said.

“Furthermore, it strengthens accountability of politicians and the Government generally in relation to issues affecting them.”

The Government said it “makes sense” to lower the age as it allows Gibraltar to become more inclusive.

“Some of the arguments used against 16 year olds are the same that were used when women and 18 year olds were denied the vote i.e. that they won’t know what they are voting for or that will bring down democracy. Those arguments have notably been proved wrong.”

“At 16 you are allowed to leave full-time education, get married, work full-time and pay tax. You can also give consent to medical procedures. There is therefore an inconsistency in denying the right to vote to individuals who are deemed mature enough to take on these responsibilities.”

The argument against lowering the voting age was also set out, listing cons which included that on average the voting age across the globe is 18 years.

The paper detailed how critics of lowering the voting age argue that 16 and 17 year olds do not have the political knowledge, maturity and independence of thought required to vote.

“Their cognitive development is still not complete and they may not comprehend the complexity of political issues or be able to make informed decisions,” the paper said.

The paper also set out the argument that young people may be more susceptible to manipulation and more likely to be influenced by advertising or social media.

It added that change in the voting age should be accompanied and supported by citizenship and human rights education so that the measure does not lend itself to undue influence.

“Whilst they may be allowed to work and pay taxes they are not treated as fully grown adults in many aspects of life such as in respect of alcohol or vaping. Can we trust them enough to vote but not to take other decisions about their lives?”

The Government said the arguments for and against the lowering of the voting age to 16 are complex, persuasive and varied.

“Your participation in this consultation is vital and the views gathered will be instrumental in making an informed decision as to whether to lower the voting age. We value your engagement and look forward to receiving your comments.”

Submissions can be sent on email to votingconsultation@gibraltar.gov.gi or by delivery to the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister, No 6 Convent Place by no later than December 31, 2023.

The Consultation Paper can be found online: https://www.gibraltarlaws.gov.gi/papers/consultation-paper-on-lowering-the-voting-age-to-16-49