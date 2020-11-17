Govt issues guidance for EU, EEA and Swiss frontier workers

The Gibraltar Government has published a new Technical Notice offering guidance to frontier workers from the EU, the EEA and Switzerland who work in Gibraltar and live in Spain.

The Withdrawal Agreement which was concluded between the United Kingdom and the European Union set out the rights that would be retained by British Citizens, including Gibraltarians, who are frontier workers in the European Union and by EU nationals who are frontier workers in the United Kingdom and in Gibraltar.

This reciprocity also extends to EEA nationals and to Swiss citizens.

The latest guidance makes it clear that only persons registered as frontier workers on 31 December 2020 will be able to exercise rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.

It sets out a mechanism for persons to be able to check whether they would qualify as such as from 1 December 2020.

“The reciprocal nature of this means that any British Citizens, including Gibraltarians, who live in Gibraltar and who work in the European Union, namely in Spain, should take steps to familiarise themselves with the registration procedures there and should register accordingly,” No.6 Convent Place said.

Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs acknowledged the guidance and the mechanism put in place to implement the rights set out in the Withdrawal Agreement.

In the statement, the ministry said the mechanism had been agreed by “the authorities of Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.”

The EEA states are Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.