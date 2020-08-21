Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Govt issues mask regulations

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2020

The Gibraltar Government has issued regulations regarding the compulsory wearing of masks.

It is now compulsory for the public to wear a mask when they are on the premises of a retail shop unless they have a reasonable excuse to not do so or one of the exceptions apply.

The Government added there will also be a requirement on the person responsible at retail shop to ensure that no person is allowed to enter or remain on their premises unless they are wearing a mask or they have a reasonable excuse for not doing so or one of the exceptions apply.

“These include but are not limited to a supermarket, grocery store, confectionery, butcher,

fishmonger, health shop, perfume shop, electronics shop, clothes shops and shoe shops,” the Government said.

“There will also be an obligation on the public to wear a mask when they are on the premises of a business that provides dental services, opticians, chiropractors, osteopaths or other medical or health services unless they have a reasonable excuse for not doing so or one of the exceptions apply.”

The Government confirmed there is no change with regard restaurants, cafeterias and bars.

But there are new requirements with regard to establishments that sell food or drink for consumption off their premises, which applies to takeaways as well as restaurants, cafeterias and bars that offer a takeaway service.

“There will be a requirement for anyone who and is going to the premises to order, pay or collect any food or drink which is to be consumed off the premises to wear a mask whilst they are there,” the Government said.

“This requirement will only apply to internal areas of the premises and not to any outdoor area or terrace.”

Exceptions apply to a child who is under the age of 11, a police officer acting in the course of his duty, and an emergency responder acting in their capacity as an emergency responder.

A reasonable excuse includes when a person cannot put on, wear or remove a mask because of any physical or mental illness or impairment or disability, is travelling with or providing assistance to another person and they rely on lip reading to communicate with that person, and is travelling to avoid injury, or to escape a risk of harm and does not have a mask with them.

“Failing to comply with the Regulations could lead to receiving a fixed penalty notice of £100 or a fine of up to £10,000 being imposed if proven in court,” the Government said.

“Any business that does not fall within the scope of these regulations but wishes to apply the restrictions may do so through their own internal procedures, however please be advised that those procedures will not be enforceable by these regulations.”

