Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt issues tender for residential development at Midtown Car Park

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2022

The Gibraltar Government has today invited expressions of interest for a residential development scheme on the rooftop of Midtown Car Park.

The tender outlines the development will consist of either a single or two storey structure and must be sympathetic to the design of the existing building.

“Interested parties must produce a full structural survey, feasibility study and method statement for the proposed development, and would need to guarantee and ensure that there is no disruption to the users of the car park in any way before, during or after the construction,” the Government said.

The Government added that the car park cannot be used as a site office, site storage, goods vehicle access or for the parking of site vehicles.

Planning permission must also be obtained independently, the Government said, adding the deadline for expressions of interest is September 30.

“A process of consultation and negotiation will follow with parties that submit ideas or concepts that are of interest to HMGoG,” the Government said.

“Such concepts, ideas or proposals may need to evolve or be adapted as discussions or negotiations move forward.”

Most Read

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Intense heat and extreme danger as firefighters battle tunnel blaze

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Local News

Hottest night on record? ‘Quite likely’

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire: GFRS crews make progress in 'extremely hot and difficult conditions'

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt and GSD in tit-for-tat row over housing

27th July 2022

Local News
Tunnel fire: GFRS crews make progress in 'extremely hot and difficult conditions'

27th July 2022

Local News
Gibtelecom sells The Haven to J. Safra Group

27th July 2022

Local News
Sergeant promotion at RGP

27th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022