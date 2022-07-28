Govt issues tender for residential development at Midtown Car Park

The Gibraltar Government has today invited expressions of interest for a residential development scheme on the rooftop of Midtown Car Park.

The tender outlines the development will consist of either a single or two storey structure and must be sympathetic to the design of the existing building.

“Interested parties must produce a full structural survey, feasibility study and method statement for the proposed development, and would need to guarantee and ensure that there is no disruption to the users of the car park in any way before, during or after the construction,” the Government said.

The Government added that the car park cannot be used as a site office, site storage, goods vehicle access or for the parking of site vehicles.

Planning permission must also be obtained independently, the Government said, adding the deadline for expressions of interest is September 30.

“A process of consultation and negotiation will follow with parties that submit ideas or concepts that are of interest to HMGoG,” the Government said.

“Such concepts, ideas or proposals may need to evolve or be adapted as discussions or negotiations move forward.”