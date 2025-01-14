Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt launches Applied Philosophy workshops at Windmill Hill Prison

By Chronicle Staff
14th January 2025

The Ministry of Employment has launched Applied Philosophy workshops at Windmill Hill Prison, led by expert Eduardo Vergara Aguilar, to foster critical thinking, address social exclusion, and enhance inmates' employability as part of the PATHS programme.

Mr Vergara Aguilar graduated in Philosophy from Seville University and is a university expert in Criminology, Criminal Psychology and Victimology. For more than ten years he delivered sessions of ‘Applied Philosophy’ in prisons in Huelva, Malaga, Sevilla, Algeciras, Badajoz and Madrid, in first, second and third grade prisons.

He has also worked as part of suicide prevention programmes, with cohorts with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as social exclusion projects in Algeciras and Tetuán.

The sessions at HMP Windmill Hill consisted of philosophy workshops for prisoners with the objective to develop critical thinking skills, and engage with complex ideas about morality, justice and human existence, said the statement from the Government.

The workshops provided practical and reflective thinking techniques to help those who feel socially excluded or deprived of their freedom to change their perception of life and their time in prison.

A total of five inmates were able to explore the work of Heracles, Socrates and Nietzsche amongst others, and upon completion of the programme were presented with certificates, the statement added.

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos said he was thrilled that the PATHS programme has been launched.

“Eduardo’s unique expertise has proved invaluable in bringing such an interesting workshop to our prison,” he said.

“This is the first of many programmes we are planning to launch in due course with the aim to increase the employability of this cohort and provide pathways to employment upon release.”

“My sincere thanks to Eduardo and the prison service at HMP Windmill Hill for supporting this initiative.”

