Govt launches recycling survey in bid to reach climate targets

The Gibraltar Government has launched a survey to better understand the public’s attitudes to recycling in a bid to tackle “low” recycling rates on the Rock.

The survey aims to understand more about why people do and do not recycle, as well as ask for feedback on how recycling services can be improved.

This comes after recycling rates in Gibraltar remain at around 12%, despite there being a target for 55% of all waste to be recycled by the end of this year.

The survey has been launched in collaboration with OTWO, the ESG, the Environmental Agency, Recycle.gi, Britannia, and the Department of the Environment and Climate Change.

“Every year in Gibraltar, and around the world, hundreds of thousands of tons of waste are disposed of via landfill and incineration, representing a lost opportunity to recover and reuse materials,” the Government said in a statement.

“Recycling is a key part of the circular economy, helping to protect and preserve natural resources whilst reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“As the climate emergency continues to unfold, efforts need to be stepped up across all sectors and it is hoped that working collaboratively with the community, we can make significant changes to the way we produce and manage our waste.”

“March 18 marks World Recycling Day. Created in 2018 it is a day to recognize and celebrate the importance that recycling plays in preserving precious resources and securing the future of our planet.”

The public is reminded that separated organic material, paper & cardboard, plastics and cans, glass, waste electrical and electronic equipment, waste oils and textiles can all now be recycled in Gibraltar.

The survey can be found online at https://form.jotform.com/250723851431351. The initiative will also involve collecting responses during public awareness events.

Details of where bins are located and what can be put in each coloured bin can be found online at https://thinkinggreen.gov.gi/waste/recycling