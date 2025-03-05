Govt launches revamped procurement office website

The Gibraltar Government has launched a revamped Procurement Office website to enhance transparency, streamline procurement processes, and improve engagement with businesses through a centralised Supplier Network Portal.

The website, www.procurement.gov.gi, aims to deliver a more accessible and efficient E-Government service and provides a centralised platform for businesses and organisations to engage with the Government’s procurement processes. It extends the advertisement of Government tenders and tender awards, ensuring greater transparency and accessibility for potential suppliers.

The website serves as a key gateway to the Supplier Network Portal, which acts as the Government’s single source of truth for supplier information within its ordering and payment systems (P2P and Infor’s FSM). Registration on this portal is essential for any organisation wishing to transact with the Government.

Through the Supplier Network Portal, businesses can maintain their organisation’s details, including contact and payment information, at any time. Access Government procurement opportunities more efficiently. Receive important updates and industry-related content from the Procurement Office, advising of any changes or developments that may impact Government procurement processes.

The website also includes comprehensive user guides to assist suppliers in navigating the registration process and provides useful links to key entities such as the Office of Fair Trade and the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce.

The Minister with responsibility for Business and Procurement, Gemma Arias-Vasquez said that the website is an important tool that strengthens engagement between the Government and the business community.

“By improving accessibility and streamlining procurement processes, we are making it easier for businesses to interact with the Government in a transparent and efficient manner. I would like to thank all those involved in the development of this website, and I strongly encourage all organisations wishing to trade with the Government to visit the site and register on the portal,” she said.