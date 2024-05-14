Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt launches the ‘Alternative Tour’, increasing tourism offering as visitor numbers increase

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
14th May 2024

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, together with the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, on Tuesday launched a new tourism initiative under the headline ‘Gibraltar, the Alternative Tour’. In presenting the initiative, Dr Cortes said Gibraltar faced challenges with its visitor experience, with feedback suggesting congestion in the Upper Rock can lead to negative...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Local News

Dedication and commitment pay off as GFA girls' football team makes strides

Tue 14th May, 2024

Brexit

Albares meets Campo mayors and hints at agreement on Gib-EU flights

Mon 13th May, 2024

Local News

Former Westside head girl in UK touring theatre production

Mon 13th May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Political activity ramps up as Spain puts spotlight on Gib treaty talks

14th May 2024

Local News
Two rescued after orcas ram and sink yacht in Strait

14th May 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#Chasing Nelson: Diamond Lives

14th May 2024

Features
Leyla Costa Gomez launches her poetry in ‘Amor es Libertad’

14th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024