Govt liaises with UK authorities after train accident in Spain

The Gibraltar Government is liaising with UK authorities to establish whether any Gibraltarians or Gibraltar residents were affected by a fatal train accident in Spain.

The accident involved two trains travelling between Seville and Madrid and occurred during the school mid-term break, when many Gibraltar families travel to Spain.

The Gibraltar Government said it had received no information to suggest that anyone from Gibraltar had been affected, but was seeking further information through the British Embassy in Madrid, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Office of the Governor at the Convent.

In a separate statement, the Gibraltar Government expressed its condolences following the train accident in the province of Toledo, extending its sympathy to the families and loved ones of those who had died.

The Government also expressed its thoughts for those injured and all others affected by the accident, as well as its solidarity with the Government of Spain, the regional authorities of Castilla-La Mancha and the Spanish people.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar, I extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and particularly those who are injured.”

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Spain, their Government and the authorities working tirelessly to respond to this tragedy.”

The Government said Renfe had established a dedicated telephone helpline for family members seeking information about people who may have been affected.

Those concerned about relatives or loved ones who may have been travelling on the affected services can contact Renfe on (+34) 900 10 10 20.

Anyone with information suggesting that a Gibraltarian or Gibraltar resident may have been affected is encouraged to contact the Gibraltar Government at overseascrisis@gibraltar.gov.gi.