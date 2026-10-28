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Wed 28th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Loreto pupils help Action4Schools complete 123rd water well in Sierra Leone

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2026

Local charity Action4Schools Sierra Leone has completed its 123rd water well since 2013, providing clean drinking water to more than 800 residents in a village in Sierra Leone. 

The latest project, in the village of Sackai in the Moyamba District, was delivered in partnership with UK charity WellFound and funded through money raised by pupils at Loreto Convent School during the last academic year. 

The pupils raised £4,190, which covered the full cost of constructing the well and also funded hernia operations for 10 children at Masanga Hospital. 

A video from the village was made to thank the school for the donation. 

One woman said: “Before we walked long distances to get water, we were even worried for our children.” 

“Thank you Action4Schools.” 

The old water source was stagnant and dirty. 

One woman said: “This is the water we were drinking, but now we have a water well. Thank you.” 

Action4Schools founder Jimmy Bruzon welcomed the completion of the project and thanked Loreto Convent pupils and staff for their continued support of the charity. 

He highlighted the school's longstanding commitment to Action4Schools and said the latest fundraising effort would make a significant difference to some of Sierra Leone's most vulnerable communities. 

Mr Bruzon said the pupils' enthusiasm and generosity had enabled the charity to extend the impact of the project beyond providing access to safe drinking water, with the additional funds helping children receive life-changing medical treatment. 

The completion of the well brings the total number constructed by Action4Schools Sierra Leone to 123 since the charity began its work in 2013. 

For more information visit www.action4schools.gi. 

Donations can be made to Action4Schools Sierra Leone at NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar, account number 48084352, sort code 60-60-60. The charity can also be contacted via WhatsApp on 57631000. 

 

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