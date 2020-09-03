Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt makes assurances on scholarship payments

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2020

The Department of Education has begun making scholarship grant payments, the Gibraltar Government said on Thursday, as it assured students they would receive their funding “in good time” for the return to university.

The Government was reacting after the GSD raised concerns about what it said were delays in the payment of grants this year.

On Wednesday, Opposition MP Edwin Reyes called for an urgent update from the Education Department so that students could plan accordingly and enter financial commitments that ensuring payment deadlines were met without incurring unnecessary penalties.

“Delays in processing Grants could result in students not being able to avail themselves of lower priced flights as these are limited in numbers and sell like hot cakes during heavy demand dates,” he said at the time.

“Likewise, students are being pressed to make advance payments or deposits in respect of their accommodation arrangements for the forthcoming term, and even for a whole academic year for those who will not reside on campus, resulting in many students having to borrow money from other family members or friends in order to enter into necessary contracts.”

The Gibraltar Government acknowledged the concerns of university students and their parents, but said there was no need for concern.

“We can assure all university students and parents that nobody will go without their scholarship grants and payments will all be made in good time,” said Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education.

“It is disingenuous for the GSD to suggest otherwise.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for major mixed-use project in the heart of town

Wed 2nd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
BID project seeks business unity to revitalise Main Street

3rd September 2020

Local News
Fresh round of talks in Madrid on Gib’s post-Brexit future

3rd September 2020

Local News
Gedime plans revamp of Devil’s Tower premises

3rd September 2020

Local News
CUSP puts focus on education contingencies as pupils return to school

3rd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020