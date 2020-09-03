Govt makes assurances on scholarship payments

The Department of Education has begun making scholarship grant payments, the Gibraltar Government said on Thursday, as it assured students they would receive their funding “in good time” for the return to university.

The Government was reacting after the GSD raised concerns about what it said were delays in the payment of grants this year.

On Wednesday, Opposition MP Edwin Reyes called for an urgent update from the Education Department so that students could plan accordingly and enter financial commitments that ensuring payment deadlines were met without incurring unnecessary penalties.

“Delays in processing Grants could result in students not being able to avail themselves of lower priced flights as these are limited in numbers and sell like hot cakes during heavy demand dates,” he said at the time.

“Likewise, students are being pressed to make advance payments or deposits in respect of their accommodation arrangements for the forthcoming term, and even for a whole academic year for those who will not reside on campus, resulting in many students having to borrow money from other family members or friends in order to enter into necessary contracts.”

The Gibraltar Government acknowledged the concerns of university students and their parents, but said there was no need for concern.

“We can assure all university students and parents that nobody will go without their scholarship grants and payments will all be made in good time,” said Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education.

“It is disingenuous for the GSD to suggest otherwise.”