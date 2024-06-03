Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt Maritime Services to exhibit at Posidonia 2024

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2024

The Minister with responsibility for the Port and Maritime Administration, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is representing the Government at Posidonia 2024 which is currently taking place in Athens, Greece.

In 2022, 1948 exhibitors from 88 different countries took part in the conference, which is known as the world’s most prestigious biennial shipping event with this year’s event expecting to be even bigger.

The Gibraltar delegation, led by Ms Arias-Vasquez, is made up of sponsors from the local maritime and legal sectors. Alongside the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Maritime Administration, local sponsors include GibDock, Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Gibraltar Port Operators Association, STS Marine Solutions, Green Ports Gibraltar, MH Bland, Minerva, Peninsula, World Fuel, Brightside Services Ltd, Maritima Del Estrecho, Hassans International Law firm and Gibunco Group.

Government’s Maritime Services will also be exhibiting at Posidonia 2024 with a stand at the conference centre, which will provide for networking opportunities with potential investors and interested parties.

“I am very pleased that many key stakeholders in Gibraltar have chosen to participate in this biennial event,” said the Captain of the Port, John Ghio.

“This unified approach to marketing Gibraltar Maritime Services highlights one of Gibraltar’s many strengths as a Centre of Maritime Excellence.”

“Gibraltar has a lot to offer so it is an invaluable opportunity for us to come out to the most prestigious shipping event in the world to make sure we get our message across.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez, added that “It is extremely important that Gibraltar engages continuously with the global shipping industry. Not only is this important from a marketing perspective but it is vital if we want to attract new business to Gibraltar and our Port.”

“Attending Posidonia also provides me with an opportunity to network at a political level with Ministers and Officials from other countries around the world who may be interested in working with us in a way that would be mutually beneficial.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Equality marks Pride Month

1st June 2024

Local News
New firefighters join the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and Airport Fire and Rescue Service

31st May 2024

Local News
New exhibits at Gibraltar National Museum

31st May 2024

Local News
Trial of extra buses on Route 3 to ease morning traffic starts Monday

31st May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024