Govt Maritime Services to exhibit at Posidonia 2024

The Minister with responsibility for the Port and Maritime Administration, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, is representing the Government at Posidonia 2024 which is currently taking place in Athens, Greece.

In 2022, 1948 exhibitors from 88 different countries took part in the conference, which is known as the world’s most prestigious biennial shipping event with this year’s event expecting to be even bigger.

The Gibraltar delegation, led by Ms Arias-Vasquez, is made up of sponsors from the local maritime and legal sectors. Alongside the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Maritime Administration, local sponsors include GibDock, Gibraltar Maritime Administration, Gibraltar Port Operators Association, STS Marine Solutions, Green Ports Gibraltar, MH Bland, Minerva, Peninsula, World Fuel, Brightside Services Ltd, Maritima Del Estrecho, Hassans International Law firm and Gibunco Group.

Government’s Maritime Services will also be exhibiting at Posidonia 2024 with a stand at the conference centre, which will provide for networking opportunities with potential investors and interested parties.

“I am very pleased that many key stakeholders in Gibraltar have chosen to participate in this biennial event,” said the Captain of the Port, John Ghio.

“This unified approach to marketing Gibraltar Maritime Services highlights one of Gibraltar’s many strengths as a Centre of Maritime Excellence.”

“Gibraltar has a lot to offer so it is an invaluable opportunity for us to come out to the most prestigious shipping event in the world to make sure we get our message across.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez, added that “It is extremely important that Gibraltar engages continuously with the global shipping industry. Not only is this important from a marketing perspective but it is vital if we want to attract new business to Gibraltar and our Port.”

“Attending Posidonia also provides me with an opportunity to network at a political level with Ministers and Officials from other countries around the world who may be interested in working with us in a way that would be mutually beneficial.”