Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt must prioritise routine healthcare, GSD says

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2021

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to prioritise the delivery of routine medical care, insisting many people are experiencing difficulties accessing GP appointments.

The party said it regularly received reports suggesting a shortage of booking slots on the automated phone line and “inadequate processes” to access primary care medical services.

It acknowledged the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare but said it was now time to “learn important lessons” and improve processes, especially for GP appointments.

The feedback from the public, the GSD said, suggested the system was struggling to cope.

“With very low levels of Covid-19, a successful vaccination programme and with the lifting of restrictions, the Government must now explain why we have not seen substantive restoration of health services to our community,” said Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips.

“It is clear that bars, restaurants and all retail are back open therefore it must follow that children must now be permitted to attend dental appointments, in person appointments must now be made available and regular medical tests must be prioritised to avoid the knock on delays in diagnosis and treatment.”

“Every effort must be made to restore our much loved health service to levels which closely resemble a pre-pandemic health service.”

“Covid 19 has obviously placed massive pressures on our health service and we should, at the right juncture publicly and in a meaningful way, recognise the work of our health care workers amongst the many other public servants during the pandemic.”

“However, the most immediate issue, with one eye on Covid 19 developments in the rest of the world, is to ensure that the health service has the tools to deliver care at the bleeding edge of the interaction with public, namely in primary care.”

“We call on the Government to issue a detailed statement on how it intends to better utilise technology to improve the booking of appointments and the restoration of in person appointments with GPs.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

14th April 2021

Local News
Govt extends BEAT rental discounts to include May after meeting Chamber

14th April 2021

Local News
Govt defends decision on hospital visits and vaccines

14th April 2021

Local News
Opposition urges wide consultation on potential customs arrangements

14th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021