Thu 27th Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt ‘not satisfied’ with LifeCome Care services, Parliament told

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2025

The Gibraltar Government said it was “not satisfied” with the standard of services provided by LifeCome Care (Gibraltar) Ltd, the company which since June last year provides domiciliary care and home support services for the Care Agency. The position was revealed by Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez in response to a question in Parliament from...

