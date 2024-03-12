Govt publishes EV Infrastructure Charging Strategy
The Gibraltar Government has published its EV (Electric Vehicle) Infrastructure Charging Strategy which includes plans for charging points at various key locations and legislation to regulate the installation, use and management of these points. The strategy has been published following a meeting of the Net Zero Delivery Body, which is comprised of representatives and stakeholders...
