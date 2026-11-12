Govt publishes smoke-free generation bill

The Gibraltar Government has published legislation that would prevent selling tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, and will also ban the sale of disposable vapes and nicotine pouches.

The Government said the Bill represents one of the most significant public health reforms brought forward in Gibraltar, with the proposed measures intended to protect younger generations from tobacco and nicotine addiction.

The legislation aims to ensure that young people born from 2009 onwards will never be legally sold tobacco.

Adults who can legally purchase tobacco under the current rules will retain that right, while retailers will be given time to adapt to the changes.

The Bill also proposes an outright ban on nicotine pouches and the sale of single-use vapes in Gibraltar.

The Government said disposable vapes, which are often marketed using bright packaging and sweet flavours, had become a particular concern because of their appeal to young people.

The proposed ban would also address the environmental impact of single-use vapes, including plastic and battery waste.

The legislation follows a public consultation on a Command Paper published in March 2025, with the views received from the community helping to shape the Bill.

The Smoke-free Generation, Nicotine Products and Single-use Vapes (Ban) Bill 2026 was published by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, fulfilling a commitment first made by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said the legislation was intended to prevent a new generation from developing an addiction to tobacco.

“This is a Bill about the kind of Gibraltar we want our children to grow up in,” she said.

“Almost every smoker started young and almost every one of them wishes they had never started.”

“We have the chance to make sure the next generation never faces that choice, and, as a mother of two young boys, I am proud that this Government is taking it.”

“Prevention is the most effective health policy there is. This is a responsible, forward-looking reform and it is the right thing to do for our community.”

The Government said smoking remained a leading cause of cancer, heart disease, stroke and lung disease, adding that preventing people from starting would bring long-term health benefits.

It also said reducing smoking rates over time could ease pressure on the Gibraltar Health Authority, allowing resources to be directed towards other areas of healthcare.