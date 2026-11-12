Northern Defences project advances with restoration, research and new visitor experiences

Work on Gibraltar’s Northern Defences is continuing with restoration, archaeological discoveries, research and the development of new visitor experiences across the historic site.

The project is being delivered by Fortress Attractions Limited in collaboration with the Gibraltar Government and aims to transform the network of fortifications into an accessible heritage destination reflecting Gibraltar’s Moorish, Spanish and British history.

Following the reopening of the Moorish Castle’s Tower of Homage in September and the Inner Keep Dungeon Experience earlier this month, work is continuing to reconnect historic defensive lines and restore routes through the area.

At Hanover Battery, vegetation is being cleared and a connecting staircase is being built to provide access towards Hanover Line, historically associated with the Spanish Muro de San José.

The work forms part of plans for a continuous heritage route between the Moorish Castle, the Northern Defences and Landport.

At Landport, work is progressing on a new visitor experience provisionally called “Water – The First Line of Defence”.

The proposed exhibition will use historic water chambers and associated infrastructure to explain the role of water collection, storage and distribution during periods of conflict.

Improved links are also planned between Landport Tunnel, Grand Battery and the wider Northern Defences.

Architectural lighting has been installed along the Moorish Castle walls, adding a new feature to the night-time skyline and providing opportunities for commemorative and community events.

Among the discoveries made during the project is a previously obscured route connecting the King’s Lines Place of Arms with the Prince’s Lines.

The route is being studied as part of research into how Gibraltar’s defensive structures developed over successive centuries, including changes in wall construction and historic surfaces.

Historians, archaeologists, architects, engineers and digital surveying specialists are also working at the Northern Defences.

Members of the research team attended an international archaeological congress in Alicante in October, where presentations combined historical research, architectural investigation and digital surveying using LiDAR and three-dimensional modelling.

Research has focused on the Puerta de Granada, Villa Vieja and the development of medieval fortifications, including the hypothesis that the Puerta de Granada primarily served as a fortified military entrance.

The Ministry for Heritage said these interpretations remained subject to further examination and academic discussion.

Fortress Attractions Limited is also developing guided tours and educational resources, while further activities include heritage lectures, guided visits, educational programmes and opportunities for community participation in historical research.

Works will continue over the coming months, with a focus on completing historic connections, developing interpretation facilities and preparing additional areas for public access.

Northern Defences Project Director Carl Viagas said: “The Northern Defences project is about much more than restoring historic walls and opening pathways. We are rediscovering an extraordinary landscape that tells the story of Gibraltar and the civilisations that shaped it.”

“Every newly exposed structure and archaeological discovery provides another opportunity to question what we thought we knew about our past. By combining conservation with technology, immersive storytelling and public participation, we are creating a place where history is not simply observed but experienced.”

“The Northern Defences are becoming a centre for learning and collaboration, demonstrating how historic sites can contribute to Gibraltar’s cultural, social and economic future.”

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “The transformation of the Northern Defences represents an important investment in Gibraltar’s heritage and in the opportunities that heritage can create for future generations.”

“We are recovering an extraordinary network of fortifications that for many years remained hidden and inaccessible.”

“I am particularly pleased that the project is delivering benefits beyond physical restoration, through research, education and international collaboration.”

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that Gibraltar’s heritage is protected, understood and enjoyed.”