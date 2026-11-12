Businesses invited to consultation meetings on town centre beautification plans

The Gibraltar Government is inviting businesses in Chatham Counterguard, Casemates Square and Main Street to attend consultation meetings on proposed beautification works for the three areas.

The meetings will take place on November 20, with the venue still to be confirmed.

Separate sessions will be held for each area, with Casemates Square businesses invited from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, Chatham Counterguard from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and Main Street from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Gibraltar Government said the sessions would present the proposed plans and give businesses an opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns specific to their area.

Businesses wishing to attend must register in advance by emailing MHCB@gibraltar.gov.gi with the name of the business and the relevant consultation group.

Attendance is limited to one representative per business.

Business owners and representatives are being encouraged to attend the session relating to their area.