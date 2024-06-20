Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt publishes tender for buses in the Upper Town

By Chronicle Staff
20th June 2024

The Ministry for Transport has published a tender notice for the supply of new buses for the Upper Town which have to meet the route requirements and offer environmental gains.

Buses with varying engine types will be considered, with preference being given to those that are suitable but achieve improvements to the environment.

“The vehicle will be considered on the basis of the environment gains, its suitability for the routes, and its suitability to meet the needs of the Gibraltar Bus Company along with the sustainability of maintaining the vehicle and its associated costs,” said a statement from the Government.

Other requirements are wheelchair access ramp, at least one wheelchair space, bus kneeling capability, GPS tracking system, facility to cater for card payments and smart card tapping.

The tender also covers quick spares and maintenance, training and the necessary works and obligations on Government, Gibelec and the successful bidder with regard to infrastructure works if the tender is awarded for an electric bus.

The notice for this tender can be accessed here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/press releases/tender-for-the-supply-of-buses-upper-town-2024-10015

“This is one of the steps we need to take in order to improve the performance, including the environmental performance, of the bus fleet as we continue to support forms of transport alternative to the car or motorcycle," said the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes.

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mayor hosts Royal Gibraltar Police in a reception at City Hall

20th June 2024

Local News
Customs seize 12.5g of cocaine and 60 diazepam tablets frontier

20th June 2024

Local News
HM Customs Marine Section assist a sailing yacht in distress

20th June 2024

Local News
GSD questions appointment of new GPA chairman

19th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024