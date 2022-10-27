Govt regulates to give cyclists more space on busy roads

The Gibraltar Government has published new regulations for overtaking cyclists on roads, requiring drivers to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 metres.

The regulations have immediate effect and failure to comply with the new measures could result in a £300 fixed penalty notice.

The regulations are designed to protect cyclists from “indiscriminate and potentially dangerous” overtaking which may lead to a serious collision, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Gibraltar roads are not particularly wide and motor car drivers particularly, have a tendency to overtake cyclists even when cars driving in the opposite direction causing the overtaking car to do so at a very close distance to the cyclist,” the statement said.

“This often results in cyclists being forced onto the righthand side of the road with very little space to ensure their safety.”

The new rules were announced by the Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, who is a keen cyclist.

“Dangerous overtaking is one of the most frequent causes of injury amongst cyclists in many countries,” Mr Balban said.

“These new regulations aim to reduce the number of potential serious injuries amongst all road users.”

“Cyclists are amongst the most vulnerable and it is therefore imperative that we protect cyclists and especially those most vulnerable who are children.”