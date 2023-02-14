Govt rejects ‘disconnect’ claims over GHA prescription policy
Opposition concerns over the GHA’s prescription policy and decision to restrict Lidocaine patches was causing disconnect amongst patients, staff and senior managers was rejected by the Gibraltar Government during a session of Parliament on Monday. The latest exchange in Parliament follows a recent public meeting of the GHA Board where senior managers received flak for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here