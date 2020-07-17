Govt resumes dog patrols and DNA testing

DNA testing on dog fouling is set to resume now that the German laboratory that processes samples from local pets is back in business after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Government of Gibraltar said this service was not available for some months, but with the lifting of restrictions however, the processing of samples has now resumed.

In addition, the “dog patrols” carried out by the Environmental Agency and by the Environment Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit are starting again.

Despite the reduction during lockdown, in the last year the Agency has carried out a total of 74 patrols for dog fouling and checking on dog licences and these patrols have collected around 200 samples and issued 24 fixed penalty notices, the Government said.

“Dog owners are reminded also that it is now a legal requirement to dilute dog urine with a suitable liquid and that penalties may be issued for failure to do so,” it added in a statement.

“While the vast majority of dog owners are fully responsible and share the community’s civic pride, some are clearly not, and it is for this reason that these measures are necessary.”