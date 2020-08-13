Govt rolls out Covid-19 travel certificates

The Gibraltar Government has introduced new Covid-19 test certificates for travellers, but stressed the public to should travel safely and avoid areas with high infection rates.

The Government underscored it is unwise to travel to countries where the healthcare system may be under stress, where travellers may not be covered by insurance, and where they may bring infection back into their family and community in Gibraltar.

“It is also important to become familiar with the rules and regulations in your country of destination and, if applicable, of transit before departing Gibraltar,” the Government said in a statement yesterday.

“Some jurisdictions now require certificated proof of a recent negative test showing no virus

present.”

The Government added further information can be obtained from the FCO Travel Advice website, but different countries have different requirements for the test and the time when those tests have to be taken.

Travellers who require certificates after their test should contact the Public Health Department at least 96 hours (excluding weekends) before their date of travel.

They should email: covid-travelcertificate@gibraltar.gov.gi with the following information: full names (as printed on passport), passport number, date of birth, scanned copy of GHA card and a contact telephone number.

On receipt of above, an appointment will be made for testing which will be carried out at the Rooke Drive Through Facility (Monday to Saturday).

The traveller should make sure that the timing and type of their test is valid for their country of travel.

There will be no cost for the first Private Travel Test for travellers holding a valid GHA card and thus only the cost of the certificate will be incurred which is £30.

Any further tests required for Private Travel by the same person will be charged.

Travellers not holding a GHA Card, will be required to cover the cost of both the Test, which is £150, and the Certificate, which is £30.

Certificates will be issued electronically. Payment details will be provided in the response email to the initial application.

The Government added is the traveller’s responsibility to ensure they meet those requirements.