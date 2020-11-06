Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt says ERS virus outbreak is contained, as 13 recover

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
6th November 2020

The Gibraltar Government said it had managed to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Elderly Residential Services, with 13 residents now fully recovered.

A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place told the Chronicle there had been no other spread in John Mackintosh Home since the initial outbreak on October 19.

Last month the Government locked down ERS facilities and stopped family visits to curb any possible spread.

“It obviously concerning given that the residents’ frailty and vulnerability is very high,” the spokesman said.

“However the outbreak was contained and is currently under control.”

“The ERS has a robust screening programme to identify any positive cases as soon as possible this has been fundamental in the containment of this outbreak.”

One new positive case was detected on Friday, bringing the total since the spread was first identified to 18.

Of the 18 cases, 14 were detected on the third floor of the John Mackintosh Home and another four in Hillsides.

“Out of these 18, 13 have recovered and five residents remain active,” the spokesman said.

Of these five active cases, four are in Hillsides and one is from John Mackintosh Home.

The spokesman added their screening programme strategy has been in accordance and compliance with Public Health Recommendations.

There were 77 active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar on Friday, an overnight increase of 16. There were 18 recoveries in that period too.

As of yesterday, there were three people in the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital and one patient in the critical care unit.

A further 375 people were in self-isolation.

