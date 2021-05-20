Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th May, 2021

Govt says no evidence to support claims of ‘preventable deaths’ at GHA

By Priya Gulraj
20th May 2021

The Gibraltar Government said it had no evidence to substantiate serious allegations made by Professor Derek Burke, the Head of Clinical Governance at the Gibraltar Health Authority, that some patients had suffered preventable harm and even death. The government was responding to GSD MP Elliott Phillips, who this week tabled a series of questions in...

