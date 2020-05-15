Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th May, 2020

Govt spells out Gib travel restrictions

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2020

The Gibraltar Government has spelt out the restrictions of travel into Gibraltar by land, air and sea during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to mitigate the risk of infection.

“Restrictions for those travelling by air into Gibraltar have been invoked and, unless passengers comply with the requirements and fall within the exemptions specified below, they will be refused entry into Gibraltar,” a statement issued yesterday by No.6 Convent Place, said.

The passengers who will be permitted to disembark include individuals who are registered Gibraltarians, either by birth or naturalisation; individuals with residence in Gibraltar, upon demonstrating satisfactory proof of residence;

sea farers on transit to a vessel which is berthed at Gibraltar and has immigration pre clearance letter issued by the Borders and Coastguards Agency; and Spanish nationals who are in transit to Spain.

Individuals travelling to Gibraltar on transit to Spain and who hold lawful residence in Spain, upon demonstrating satisfactory proof of residence will also be able to disembark.

In addition, these exemptions also include people who are carrying out a work activity in Gibraltar or who are taking up employment in Gibraltar and who provide proof on arrival; military personnel who have been issued with Travel Orders; and individuals who hold an electronic letter issued by the Borders and Coastguard Agency granting that individual permission to enter Gibraltar.

