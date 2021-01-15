Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt thanks Taxi Association for free rides to elderly

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th January 2021

The Gibraltar Government yesterday thanked the Gibraltar Taxi Association for providing a free taxi service for all senior citizens attending the ICC to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.
This service involves taxi drivers picking up residents from their homes, taking them to their vaccine appointment at the ICC and waiting until their appointment is completed to return them to their homes.
This free service is being provided from 8:45am until 7pm from Monday to Saturday.
The Taxi Association were initially approached by the Government to provide them with a quote to deliver these services, but instead they decided to take this opportunity to help the community during these difficult times and provide this service free of charge.
The Taxi Association are receiving BEAT and are showing their support for the community in this way, the Government said.
“I am genuinely thankful to the Taxi Association for stepping up in this way and offering a taxi service free of charge for the senior citizens of Gibraltar,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.
“This will facilitate the vaccination process and demonstrates how the Gibraltarian community always pulls together at a time of crisis.”
“Too often critics of taxi drivers like to criticise but fail to highlight moments like this and the other many instances when the members of the Taxi Association step forward to help our community as they do regularly at elections and on so many other instances. Well done to the GTA who are not just sitting back in receipt of BEAT payments, but stepping up to help.”

Most Read

Features

Local man delivers essentials to over 500 homes

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Schengen deal ‘would not mean ceding control’, Picardo says

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Cruel virus’ takes two more in ERS

14th January 2021

Local News
GSD calls for lockdown to be extended

14th January 2021

Local News
Harrowing reminder of Covid dangers as Govt reports five deaths in one day

13th January 2021

Local News
Convent reviews security after rooftop protest

13th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021