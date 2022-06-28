Govt to buy St Bernard’s Hospital
The Gibraltar Government is in talks with RBS International to terminate the sale and leaseback agreement over St Bernard’s Hospital and buy the building from the bank. The agreement was entered into by the GSD but the government, which had criticised it in the past but had been locked into the contract. When a break...
