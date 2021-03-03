Govt to reimburse students for Covid tests

The Gibraltar Government will be reimbursing the cost of Covid test packages to students receiving the Gibraltar Scholarship Award when they return to the UK.

This comes has the UK Government has introduced new travel restrictions in the UK which requires travellers entering the country to book two Covid-19 tests via a dedicated website.

The cost for the package, £210, will be reimbursed by the Gibraltar Government.

“Students will need to apply for the reimbursement of the cost of their Covid Test Package by completing the Covid Reimbursement Form on the Department of Education website,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The form can be found on www.education.gov.gi.

Students will need to submit their CTM receipt as evidence of having booked and paid for the Covid Test as part of their application for reimbursement.