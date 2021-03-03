Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt to reimburse students for Covid tests

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2021

The Gibraltar Government will be reimbursing the cost of Covid test packages to students receiving the Gibraltar Scholarship Award when they return to the UK.

This comes has the UK Government has introduced new travel restrictions in the UK which requires travellers entering the country to book two Covid-19 tests via a dedicated website.

The cost for the package, £210, will be reimbursed by the Gibraltar Government.

“Students will need to apply for the reimbursement of the cost of their Covid Test Package by completing the Covid Reimbursement Form on the Department of Education website,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

The form can be found on www.education.gov.gi.

Students will need to submit their CTM receipt as evidence of having booked and paid for the Covid Test as part of their application for reimbursement.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 97% uptake in vaccination programme

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youngster sets out to conquer fear of heights, raising funds for children in Kenya

3rd March 2021

Local News
Monsignor Mark Miles to be ordained Archbishop in Gibraltar

2nd March 2021

Local News
As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

2nd March 2021

Local News
GFIU highlights increased cybercrime threat as Covid shifts business online

2nd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021