Tue 28th Jun, 2022

Local News

Govt to renationalise Gibraltar’s water supply

By Brian Reyes
28th June 2022

The Gibraltar Government will take AquaGib into public ownership, effectively renationalising waters supply in Gibraltar. AquaGib was set up as a joint venture between the government and a private enterprise, Lyonnaise Group, over 30 years ago. Lyonnaise was later succeeded by Northumbrian Water. But as contracts running for over three decades expire, Chief Minister Fabian...

