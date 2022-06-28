Govt to renationalise Gibraltar’s water supply
The Gibraltar Government will take AquaGib into public ownership, effectively renationalising waters supply in Gibraltar. AquaGib was set up as a joint venture between the government and a private enterprise, Lyonnaise Group, over 30 years ago. Lyonnaise was later succeeded by Northumbrian Water. But as contracts running for over three decades expire, Chief Minister Fabian...
