Govt urges caution after spike in Covid cases

The Gibraltar Government has urged the public to protect themselves from Covid after cases have almost tripled in a week, potentially fuelled by Black Friday shopping sprees a fortnight ago.

This surge has brought the total number of active cases in Gibraltar to 94, close to triple that of a few days ago on Sunday when active cases dropped to 37.

On Thursday the Government confirmed some 28 new cases have been detected and 650 people are in isolation.

With Gibraltar entering the festive period, No6 Convent Place issued a statement reminding the public to exercise caution.

“The Government strongly urge the public to continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19,” the statement said.

“This advice comes in the light of the increase in the number of cases in Gibraltar that have been recorded this week.”

“There were a total of 37 active cases in Gibraltar on Sunday and today Thursday that total has reached 94. The virus spreads when people are in close proximity and do not follow the rules.”

“The figures normally reflect an event that took place 10-14 days earlier.”

“Although it is very difficult to pin-point a specific cause, it will be recalled that Main Street was particularly packed with shoppers on Black Friday.”

The Government added it is important to be aware that this increase follows the trend in many European countries, including the UK and Spain with national lockdowns announced in Germany and the Netherlands, and London has moved up to tier 3, which is the highest on the scale for England.

In Gibraltar, cases have surged in recent days.

On Monday there were 42 active cases, this increased by 22 cases on Tuesday to 61, then 21 on Wednesday on 71 and finally by 28 to 94 active cases on Thursday.

The United Kingdom has recorded 25,161 new cases and 612 deaths in the last 24 hours. Spain has recorded 6196 new cases in that time and the neighbouring region of Andalucia has reported 348 new cases.

There are 57 active cases in La Linea, 154 in Algeciras and 26 in San Roque, with a total of 258 in the Campo area.

In the last 24 hours, Morocco has recorded 3351 new cases and 38 deaths. The northern region Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has reported 337 new cases and 2 deaths.

“In the face of this situation, the Government urge prudence and caution in the days ahead

particularly during the festive period,” the statement said.

“It is important that everyone should wear masks as necessary, that we all maintain a rigorous hand-washing routine and that we practice social distancing.”

“It is all the more essential that we take extra steps to protect those who are vulnerable and who are elderly.”

“In Gibraltar, it is a requirement to restrict gatherings to sixteen persons, even if this is in a private residence, and restaurants are obliged by law to limit tables to a maximum of eight clients.”

The Government encouraged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to telephone 111.