Govt urges caution as cases rise in Spain and EU

The Gibraltar Government has urged people travelling into Spain and the EU to exercise caution against the backdrop of rising cases of Covid-19.

“It is important to bear in mind that even a person who has been vaccinated against Covid-19 can still contract the disease, albeit with a lesser degree of severity, and spread it to other people,” the government said in a statement.

The Government noted that authorities in Spain have warned of a potential fourth wave of infection and said anyone crossing the border should familiarise themselves with current rules.

At present travel outside of Cadiz province is prohibited except for essential reasons.

“The public is reminded that they need to familiarise themselves with the latest restrictions in force across the border and to be aware that these may be different from municipality to municipality,” said the statement.

“It is also important to remain alert to updates on the restrictions in force as these may be tightened further in the event of a new wave of the pandemic.”

The warning came as the Office of Fair Trading issued guidance to anyone planning a holiday abroad this year.

Included in the advice was a plea for people to consider carefully the implications of foreign travel at this time.

“Think about the level of risk that you might be subjecting yourself and your family to,” the guidance states.

“Whereas Gibraltar has had a very effective vaccination campaign to protect its population against Covid-19, this is not necessarily the same in the country you may be considering travelling to.”

“Also note that health systems in other countries may be over stretched.”

“If you or your family require medical assistance this may be difficult to get.”

The objective of OFT’s outreach campaign is to provide consumers with guidance in an effort to minimise disappointments with their holiday plans post-Brexit and in light of Covid-19 restrictions.

The OFT will be at the Piazza from 10am to 12:30pm on Tuesday April 20 offering guidance and information to the public.

The full guidance is available at the OFT’s website here.