Govt warns of further restrictions as virus cases jump by 172

The Gibraltar Government has warned of tighter Covid-19 restrictions unless public health guidance is strictly followed, as an overnight increase of 172 positives pushed the number of active cases in Gibraltar to 907.

There are now six people in the critical care unit of St Bernard’s Hospital and a further 14 in the Covid-19 ward, as well as nine positive cases in the Elderly Residential Services.

Additionally, a further 2,245 people are in self-isolation and 409 test results pending.

The high number of cases and people in isolation is placing great strain on public services including healthcare, with the government “increasingly concerned” after several days of consecutive high increases in cases.

Unless reined in, this will have a serious impact on the government’s ability to provide safe and effective public services.

“The situation is continuously monitored and the Government is seriously considering whether further restrictions are necessary in order to curtail the rapid spread of the virus and enable essential services to function safely,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The Chief Minister will be seeking advice and convening COVID Platinum again to assess whatever next steps are required.”

“The current high numbers of active cases and those in self-isolation are putting a serious strain on Gibraltar’s capacity in a number of areas, including in the GHA and other frontline services.”

“It is up to all of us to do our part.”

“Remember that whilst you are not yet required to do so by law, staying at home as much as possible and not socialising with those outside your own household is the most effective way to protect yourselves and your friends and family, both from contracting the virus and from becoming close contacts and therefore having to self-isolate.”

“If this advice is not taken, there may be no choice for the Government but to impose further restrictions.”

“Please, stay at home as much as possible, don’t socialise, wear a mask if you do have to go out in public, keep a safe distance of two metres from others and wash your hands as frequently as possible.”

“Together, we can defeat this virus for 2021.”