Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Govt’s 'living street’ project on Europort Avenue gains full planning approval

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
1st July 2023

The Government’s application for the pedestrianisation and beautification works converting Europort Avenue into a one-way road gained full planning approval at Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The scheme includes the introduction of a bicycle lane, amenity spaces, kiosks, lighting, landscaping and other improvements. The project forms part of the Gibraltar Active Travel...

