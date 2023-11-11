Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GRA launches Media Literacy Matters campaign

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2023

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority this week launched its Media Literacy Matters campaign, to promote better public awareness and understanding of any material published on electronic media.
In a statement the GRA said it has a duty, under the Communications Act 2006, to promote media literacy.

“The responsibilities assigned to the GRA under the Act commenced on July 27, 2023, and allows for a better public understanding of the associated risks of electronic media content, and how material is selected and made available for publication via electronic media,” the GRA said in a statement.

As part of the Campaign, and in collaboration with local media marketing company, The Bulb, the GRA will be conducting a media literacy survey online as well as door-to-door questionnaires throughout Gibraltar.

The aim of the survey is to assess media literacy levels, identify knowledge gaps as well as gauge the proficiency of individuals using digital tools and platforms effectively and safely in our community, the GRA said.

“The GRA believes that establishing strong media literacy capabilities depends on users having the right mix of knowledge and skills, and independently apply them to their online environment,” the GRA added.

The GRA said it would welcome the support of the local community by participating in this very important campaign.

The media literacy survey is available on the landing page of the GRA’s website, www.gra.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry chairman rules on approach to police federation complaints, adds two witnesses

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

Peninsula hits landmark with first supply for LNG-powered cruise ship

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

Crochet poppies add splash of colour ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar represented in IPA World Congress meeting

11th November 2023

Local News
‘Introduction to Youth Work’ training course this January

11th November 2023

Local News
With eyes on Spain, Parliament hears of hopes for swift resumption of treaty talks

10th November 2023

Local News
Karen Ramagge sworn in as first female Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament

10th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023