GRA launches Media Literacy Matters campaign

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority this week launched its Media Literacy Matters campaign, to promote better public awareness and understanding of any material published on electronic media.

In a statement the GRA said it has a duty, under the Communications Act 2006, to promote media literacy.

“The responsibilities assigned to the GRA under the Act commenced on July 27, 2023, and allows for a better public understanding of the associated risks of electronic media content, and how material is selected and made available for publication via electronic media,” the GRA said in a statement.

As part of the Campaign, and in collaboration with local media marketing company, The Bulb, the GRA will be conducting a media literacy survey online as well as door-to-door questionnaires throughout Gibraltar.

The aim of the survey is to assess media literacy levels, identify knowledge gaps as well as gauge the proficiency of individuals using digital tools and platforms effectively and safely in our community, the GRA said.

“The GRA believes that establishing strong media literacy capabilities depends on users having the right mix of knowledge and skills, and independently apply them to their online environment,” the GRA added.

The GRA said it would welcome the support of the local community by participating in this very important campaign.

The media literacy survey is available on the landing page of the GRA’s website, www.gra.gi.