Wed 28th Jan, 2026

GRA launches online FAQ hub to mark Data Protection Day

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

By Chronicle Staff
28th January 2026

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority marked Data Protection Day 2026 with the launch of a new online Frequently Asked Questions hub on its website to support greater public awareness of data protection and privacy issues.

Data Protection Day, marked each year on January 28, is used to highlight the importance of protecting personal data and respecting individuals’ privacy in an increasingly digital world. As technology continues to shape how people live, work and communicate, the GRA said understanding how personal data is collected, used and safeguarded has never been more important.

To mark this year’s event, the GRA, in its role as the Information Commissioner, has created a dedicated Frequently Asked Questions Hub on its website, available at https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/faqs.

The FAQ Hub has been developed using the most frequently asked questions received through inbound enquiries and common issues raised by the public.

It explains key concepts in plain, simple language and is aimed at demystifying what can often feel like complex or technical issues.

Where appropriate, the FAQ Hub links to additional guidance published by the GRA’s office, including audio-visual resources.

According to the GRA, the aim of the hub is to encourage greater public awareness and empower individuals to engage more confidently with data protection issues.

It also seeks to ensure that the priorities of the Information Commissioner continue to reflect the real concerns of the wider community, while offering a practical starting point for anyone seeking further support or guidance.

The Information Commissioner hopes that making this information available through the FAQ Hub will help individuals inform themselves about common data protection issues and concerns.

This, in turn, should allow people to quickly address routine questions themselves, while enabling the Information Commissioner to focus resources on more complex matters that require regulatory consideration.

For further information, the GRA can be contacted by telephone on +350 200 74636 or by email at privacy@gra.gi.

