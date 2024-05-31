Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GRA launches public consultation on broadcast news

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2024

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) has issued a public consultation to review the broadcasting Code on objectivity, impartiality, accuracy and undue prominence.

The Code deals with matters relating to news programmes, current affairs programmes, political broadcasts and programmes, and advertising relating to an election or referendum.

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 22 and 23, and Schedule 3 of the Broadcasting Act 2012, the GRA is required to issue codes of practice for the content of programs included in television and radio services in Gibraltar, on matters concerning news, political broadcasts, elections and referendums, and to review the Code from time to time.

“Central to this role is the adherence to principles of objectivity, impartiality, accuracy, and the avoidance of undue prominence,” the GRA said in a statement.

“The responses to this public consultation will assist the GRA in completing its review of the Code and determine whether any amendments are required, either in general or in response to certain issues raised, ultimately ensuring that the Code remains up to date and fit for purpose.”

“Therefore, the GRA is reaching out to gather valuable input and feedback from as many stakeholders and interested parties as possible.”

Public consultation BC03/24 on the review of the Code is available on the GRA website, www.gra.gi.

The GRA said it welcomes comments from all interested parties on the questions posed in this public consultation.

Written comments will be accepted no later than Friday 5 July, 2024.

For further information, please send an email to broadcasting@gra.gi

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Payas earns prestigious level 7 Strategic Incident Command Award

Thu 30th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ombudsman’s report finds drop in complaints, alongside eGov concerns

31st May 2024

Local News
Convent confirms details for arrival of Sir Ben Bathurst

31st May 2024

Local News
DJ Phil Morse set to release second edition of his bestselling book

31st May 2024

Local News
Govt takes eGov offline as precaution after international operation targeting ‘malware dropper botnets’

30th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024