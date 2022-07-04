GRA points to increased use of social media by children as young as nine
By Nathan Barcio The number of children aged nine and 10 using social media platforms has increased since 2019 and nearly half of them do not use privacy controls, according to the latest analysis from the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. The data has prompted concern, not least because social networking sites are aimed at people aged...
