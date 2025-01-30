Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Local News

GRA report offers insight into public perception of data protection

By Nathan Barcio
30th January 2025

A survey carried out by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) has found that 88% of respondents are very concerned about organisations using their information for undisclosed purposes, an increase from 75% of respondents in a previous study. 

This was revealed as the GRA published a report on Tuesday of its findings from the survey on data protection issues launched last September. 

The 14-question survey is the second one carried out by the GRA on data protection and aims to assess the public awareness and perception on privacy and data protection, as well as the work carried out by the GRA in this regard. 

The results will help the GRA determine whether the data protection issues prioritised by the Information Commissioner, based on inbound complaints and enquiries, align with the concerns of the community or if additional issues in other areas require attention.  

The report said that it is critical for organisations and individuals to adapt to the emerging challenges and ensure responsible management of personal information as the data protection landscape continues to evolve. 

“This insight will shape the Information Commissioner’s forward action plan and identify areas for his office to focus on,” the report said. 

The report highlighted various findings. 

61% of respondents felt some level of control over their personal data, a decline from 83% in the first survey.  

The report added that this may be attributed to the introduction of an additional option ‘it depends on the organisation’, which was chosen by 21% of respondents. 

Additionally, just 11% of respondents felt they had complete control over their personal data. 

“The Information Commissioner is of the view that the more individuals understand how their personal data is processed and their associated rights, the greater their ability to exercise meaningful control over their data,” the report said. 

The survey also found that 60% of respondents were fairly concerned over not having complete control over the information provided to organisations, while 26% were very concerned. 

“These findings, which are almost identical to those from the First Survey, further emphasise the need for organisations to comply with Article 13 of the Gibraltar GDPR by clearly informing individuals about their data protection rights.” 

“It is reasonable to expect that if individuals are better informed about their rights, their concerns regarding control over their personal data may be alleviated.” 

“Beyond the obligation on organisations to provide this information, the Information Commissioner recognises the need to continue efforts to raise public awareness about individual’s rights over their personal data by further developing his social media campaigns, guidance notes, infographics and awareness-raising audio-visuals.” 

Respondents were most concerned about data shared through mobile phone applications and least concerned about store or loyalty card data, though around 40% expressed general concern about all processing activities.  

The majority of respondents disagreed that providing personal information is a minor issue or acceptable in exchange for free services, echoing findings from the first survey, while 78% of agreed that providing personal information is an increasing part of modern life. 

65% of respondents considered that there was no alternative to providing personal information to obtain certain products and or services.  

“Whilst this may suggest a potential imbalance in the consumer-organisation relationships, offering alternative options such as anonymised services or reduced data collection for basic access could address these concerns.” 

88% of respondents are very concerned about organisations using their information for undisclosed purposes, an increase from 75% in the first survey.  

The survey also found that when assessing whether respondents were appropriately briefed by organisations in relation to the processing of their personal data, the private sector was rated more favourably, indicating greater proactivity and or consistency in communication by private organisations.  

Results revealed varied trust levels, including heightened concerns about data privacy in digital and tech sectors in comparison to private banks and medical services.  

The GRA said that 87% of respondents are aware of the GRA's role in enforcing data protection laws, reflecting successful outreach efforts which will continue to be further developed.  

