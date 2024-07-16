GRA survey highlights local vulnerability to online misinformation

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has underscored concern over findings in a media literacy survey that showed some local adults and children are not confident in identifying misinformation online.

In a 28-page report, the GRA set out its findings in their ‘Media Literacy Matters’ survey, which saw 6,240 respondents.

The survey, split in two parts with adults and children aged 10 to 17 years responding to similar questions, analysed the effect of ‘fake news’ and misinformation online.

The survey asked respondents questions about fake news, misinformation, fact-checking, and social media usage.

While most recognised the harm of misinformation, almost 40% of adults said they were either “not very confident” or “not confident” at all in spotting fake news online.

Some 27% said they were neutral, and 34% said they were either confident or “very confident” in identifying misinformation.

In contrast, children thought they were better at picking up misinformation with 78% responding they are “pretty good” or “good” in doing so.

For the GRA, these responses have exposed that there are some adults and children in Gibraltar that are “likely to be susceptible” to disinformation.

While both adults and children responded that they have found information or news online that was not true, it was the lack of confidence in identifying and fact checking that has drawn concern.

The Authority stressed that as a small community, “Gibraltar may be particularly vulnerable to misinformation and fake news on social media”.

“People tend to trust and rely on each other for information, and false information can quickly spread, leading to serious consequences,” the report said.

The report added misinformation about “Gibraltar politics or a particular politician can lead to incorrect voting decisions, or false information about a local business can damage its reputation and negatively affect it”.

“What is extremely concerning is that there are a few closed user groups on Meta’s Facebook, of which a large percentage of Gibraltar’s population are members,” the report said.

“The potential for comments in these groups to affect the entire adult population of Gibraltar is unprecedented.”

The GRA highlighted that being media literate is an “increasingly important” life-skill and described how “not being able to ‘read the media’ can have serious consequences”.

The survey found that even children recognise the concern of misinformation online.

Some 66% of children surveyed said “made-up stories on the internet” are a “big problem” with 13% calling it a “little problem”.

For adults, this was collectively higher with 83% agreeing that fake news is either very harmful or harmful.

Despite knowing that misinformation is harmful some 43% of adults responded they rarely or never checked to see whether the news or information they consume was true, with the rest responding that they either always, often or sometimes fact-check.

But the survey found children are more likely to fact check.

Close to 70% of children responded that they fact checked often or all the time.

The survey found most children, some 70%, verify the information on Google, whereas adults check other sources or reliable news websites, or they talk to others.

The survey also looked into where respondents are accessing their news from.

Children are inclined to access news with social media sites, with 81% receiving their news via this source, and around 6% of children still access news via print and radio.

Adults have moved to online news and social platforms, but almost 20% still access their news through print newspapers or magazine.

For adults the top social media platform is Facebook, followed by X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube. Almost half responded that they do not use social media sites.

For children the most popular site was YouTube, followed by Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat and lastly X.

Just 2.7% of children said they did not use social media.

The survey found more than half of the adults surveyed spent between two to three hours a day on social media platforms.

In contrast, children spent longer hours on social media platforms with close to 78% spending between two to three hours and longer than four hours a day.

Upon reviewing the results, the GRA stressed concern with social media groups as a place where people access information.

The report said that “some of the closed user groups on social media platforms that the survey has revealed as being popular, are often created and run by individuals with limited resources and expertise”.

“These groups may not have a clear moderation policy or an established system to verify the accuracy of information being shared,” the report said.

“This lack of moderation makes it easier for misinformation and disinformation, to spread.”

The report added that for those who lack media literacy skills “these closed user groups can foster an echo chamber effect whereby people only see information that align with their existing beliefs and opinions”.

“The underlying problem with this is that it makes it more difficult to challenge false information, as people are less likely to be receptive to alternative viewpoints,” the GRA said.

“As a result, fake news can continue to spread within these closed user groups unchallenged.”

The survey also found that more than half of the adults and children surveyed have limited knowledge or an understanding of how news is produced.

This includes knowledge of the editorial processes and the fact-checking procedures involved.

“Given that the data also shows that most consume news and general information online or through social media platforms, this lack of knowledge can impact an individual's critical thinking making it challengeable to distinguish between reputable sources and misinformation,” the report said.

The survey also found that some 68% of adults believe that social media influencers can affect a person’s decision-making process.

According to the survey children are less likely to believe that social media influencers can change their minds, with 56% disagreeing.

The concern regarding influencers is that, according to the GRA, many do not disclose sponsored content or properly disclose any partnerships they may have with certain brands.

“This form of misleading advertising practices would not be allowed on regulated services such as on television or on-demand services, and yet are prevalent online,” the report said.

The GRA added that another issue with social media influencers is that they can “promote unrealistic standards such as an idealised version of reality, unrealistic lifestyles, or beauty standards”.

“The negative effect that such unrealistic standards may have on viewers, especially young children, is concerning,” the report said.

“Such content can have a negative impact on a viewer’s mental well-being i.e. being worried about their self-esteem or body image.”

“Similarly, some influencers promote dangerous lifestyles, such as excessive drinking and drug use, which can have devastating consequences especially on young impressionable minds.”

“The GRA is concerned that children in Gibraltar could be exposed to such dangers given that the survey revealed that 78% of children spent more than three hours a day on social media platforms.”

The report found that there is a lack of understanding in how to identify misleading advertising, identify bias or how influencers can use their powers of persuasion on social media platforms.

The GRA said the survey has provided “invaluable insights” as it has uncovered media literacy deficiencies in the local community.

Moving forward the GRA has set goals to improve media literacy.

The goals include increased media awareness, tackling misinformation and disinformation, engaging with stakeholders, monitoring media literacy levels, and collaborating internationally.