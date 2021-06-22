Great Tommy Sleepout raises over £2,000 for Royal British Legion

The Great Tommy Sleepout, an event where the local Ministry of Defence community spends the night in the Convent Gardens, has raised over £2000 for the Royal British Legion Industries.

Earlier this year, personnel from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and family members of the MOD community braved a night out in the Convent gardens to take part in the event.

Those taking part helped raise crucial funds to support approximately 6000 military veterans currently experiencing homelessness in the UK.

The evening involved a mixture of tasks, games, and parent and child team bonding events.

Participants, including 28 children from the MOD community, were tasked with building shelters for the evening from limited supplies found in the ‘rubbish collection’ area, with the top three shelters receiving a prize.

The evening was rounded off with the telling of the Convent’s very own ghost story.

One of the winning shelters belonged to Mia and Callum, who had been joined for the evening by their grandmother Ms Jane Auld who works in the Warrant Officers and Senior Rates Mess.

“From the bottom of my heart I thank all concerned,” Ms Auld said.

“You are going to need a lot more boxes and sleeping bags next year as I’ll be bringing along my five grandchildren. Some experiences in life are tattooed on my heart and last night was one of those occasions. Thank you.”

Sergeant Aaran Ives who, with members of the MOD Community Support Team, arranged the event said: “It has been a lot of hard work to get us here but with the help of Nicola Alexander and Davinia Baglietto and their team, I strongly believe we achieved the aims of both His Excellency The Governor and the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment - providing an event to raise awareness, raise money and allow parents and children to spend an evening, technology-free, in the beautiful gardens of the Convent. “

Collections are still ongoing through the JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Aaran-Ives?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=Aaran Ives&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=78ad51c571424ac7b5c1ffe6a6f3893e