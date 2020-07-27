Green set to release seventh novel ‘The Girl You Forgot’
A new book by Gibraltarian author Giselle Green is set for release next month. Editing the book in lockdown ‘The Girl You Forgot’ will be available as from 11 August as an ebook, on audio and in paperback. Having recently signed a new three-book contract this latest novel is published by Boldwood Books. Mrs Green,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here