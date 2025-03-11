Grey seal feasts on conger off Europa Point

An injured grey seal first spotted on a slipway in the naval base last week was seen fishing for food off Europa Point on Monday.

The seal, who conservationists have called Luisa, was seen catching a large conger eel and devouring it while floating just off the rocky shore.

Lewis Stagnetto, a marine biologist with marine charity The Nautilus Project, had assessed the seal last week and found it had a cut to its face, although it was not life threatening.

“These Pinnipeds can dive to depths of around 70m and feed on a wide array of fish, octopus and lobsters,” Mr Stagnetto said.

“It is very encouraging to see her feeding so well.”

The seal is believed to have travelled down from the area of Conil and is referred to by some conservation groups as Carmela.