Grindr 'sextortion' scammer blackmails local man

A local man was blackmailed last Friday after sending intimate images over dating app Grindr.

The victim reported the incident to the Royal Gibraltar Police at 12.45pm on Friday, after he was blackmailed via the app.

An RGP spokesman told the Chronicle the threat was to post the explicit images on ‘several media platforms’ unless the fraudster was paid £500.

The spokesman added the incident is under investigation.

The RGP has advised the public not to accept friend requests from strangers, not to send intimate photos or videos to strangers online and to update privacy settings on social media accounts.

The spokesman also advised that any victim of this type of scam should not respond to the blackmailer's demands and to report the issue to the relevant social networking site and to the police.