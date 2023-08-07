Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Grindr 'sextortion' scammer blackmails local man

Stock image of a man looking at a mobile phone. Photo by PA.

By Gabriella Peralta
7th August 2023

A local man was blackmailed last Friday after sending intimate images over dating app Grindr.

The victim reported the incident to the Royal Gibraltar Police at 12.45pm on Friday, after he was blackmailed via the app.

An RGP spokesman told the Chronicle the threat was to post the explicit images on ‘several media platforms’ unless the fraudster was paid £500.

The spokesman added the incident is under investigation.

The RGP has advised the public not to accept friend requests from strangers, not to send intimate photos or videos to strangers online and to update privacy settings on social media accounts.

The spokesman also advised that any victim of this type of scam should not respond to the blackmailer's demands and to report the issue to the relevant social networking site and to the police.

Most Read

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Holidaymaker duped in Gibraltar short-let scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Features

Summer dig unearths new findings in Gorhams Cave Complex Part one

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Local man blackmailed in 'sextortion' scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
For diabetics, Ozempic is a 'little ray of hope’ that has become elusive

6th August 2023

Local News
Luxury cruise line ranks Gib among top 10 ‘Coastal Cultural Capitals’

4th August 2023

Local News
Govt reports ‘good, steady progress’ in oil spill clean-up, Camp Bay closed for swimming

4th August 2023

Local News
New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

3rd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023