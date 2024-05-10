Growing power of esports, breathing life into Gib attractions, health and safety tips and soft skills training – the business week
Esports Esports Gibraltar says it has recently been accepted as the 142nd member of the International Esports Federation (IESF). Officially Gibraltar Esports & Video Gaming Association (GEVGA), Esports Gibraltar notes its acceptance in the IESF “raises the bar once again for the development of the local scene and what we have to offer.” The IESF,...
