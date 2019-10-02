GSD announces ‘Gibraltar 2050’ plan to improve quality of life
The GSD yesterday set out a 30-year strategy for planning and development designed to improve Gibaltarians’ quality of life and “make Gibraltar a better place to live”. The 'Gibraltar 2050' policy announcement comes just days ahead of the launch of the party's manifesto, and sets out plans for the environment, housing and development and planning...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here