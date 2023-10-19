GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

The GSD has announced the portfolios each of the eight recently elected shadow ministers will be responsible for.

Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition (elect), assigned the responsibilities of the Shadow Cabinet less than a week after the general election.

“Last week’s election was one of the tightest ever seen. For the first time since the introduction of the 2006 Constitution the Government will have a majority of just one in Parliament,” Mr Azopardi said.

“We were backed by almost half of the voters who participated in the election. The issues we campaigned upon have not magically disappeared nor were they invented.”

“While the result was deeply disappointing to all those people who wanted change, we will continue our work and build from this stronger base. We will represent the people who wanted change and seek to persuade those who did not back us on this occasion to do so next time.”

“We will discharge our duty to the people of Gibraltar in the role they have given us seriously and competently and will continue to hold this Government to account.”

Mr Azopardi will be taking on the responsibilities for post-Brexit issues; European and International affairs, Self-Determination and United Nations issues, decolonisation and sovereignty; constitutional reform; civil rights; parliamentary reform and governance, the Public Service, MoD Industrial Relations, the Economy, personal status and immigration.

Damon Bossino will be responsible for Housing, Lands and Transport.

This includes Housing, Development and Planning, Urban renewal, land allocation, Shipping, the Port, Transport, civil aviation, and style of Government issues.

Roy Clinton has been assigned responsibility for Finance and Value for Money.

This includes Public Finance, public sector efficiency and procurement, financial stability, Gibraltar Savings Bank, taxation, international tax agreements and exchange of information, financial services, gaming and value for money.

Craig Sacarello will be responsible for Business, Trade, Industry, Utilities and Community.

He will oversee shadow responsibilities for utilities, small business, postal services, telecoms, e-government, trade, industry, inward investment and a special responsibility for community and civic engagement.

Edwin Reyes has been assigned Education, Employment and Culture.

His portfolio includes Education, Training, Skills (including traditional skills, digital skills and technology), Employment, Industrial Relations, Culture, broadcasting and Sport.

Joelle Ladislaus will be the shadow minister for Health and Justice.

She takes on responsibility for Health - and Public Health- and Justice, which includes emergency services, civil contingencies, fire, police, customs and borders and coastguard.

Giovanni Origo has taken on responsibility for Environment, Tourism, Youth and Equality.

His portfolio includes Tourism, Heritage, the Environment, young people, civic pride and equalities.

Atrish Sanchez will become the shadow minister for Care and Opportunity.

Her shadow responsibilities include care (Elderly Residential Services and the Care Agency) social services, drugs, the elderly, families, social security, special needs, disabilities.