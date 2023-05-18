Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD asks about availability of EpiPens

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2023

The GSD on Wednesday said it has been made aware of the “almost impossible task” of obtaining EpiPens from local pharmacies and the GHA Pharmacist. The pens provide instant emergency medical treatment for those with severe allergies.

Patients can self-administer the medication in cases of emergency.

“Allergies to foods, such as some nuts, fish, eggs and fruit as well as bee stings and other medicines have been known to cause anaphylactic shock,” the GSD said.

“It is understood that 1 in 100 people experience allergic reactions and a small number will go on to develop anaphylaxis.”

“EpiPens, as they are known, provide adults and children with severe allergies significant reassurance, that in circumstances where they are experiencing the initial signs of anaphylaxis or anaphylactic shock, they can avoid a serious and potentially life-threatening medical emergency.”

The GSD said it understands that the incidence of anaphylaxis is relatively low and can be dealt at hospital and other first responders as a medical emergency with the administration of an injection of adrenaline.

However, it added, the advice from the NHS is that those at risk should carry EpiPens on their person “at all times with no exceptions”.

The Shadow Minister for Health and the Environment, Elliott Phillips, said: “The GSD have been informed that local pharmacies are either not stocking or dispensing EpiPens and neither does the GHA Pharmacist have a ready stock to dispense to those at risk.”

“We are unaware as to whether the decision to restrict or deny this treatment arises in the context of the internal audit and review on medicines and dispensing in Gibraltar or for other reasons.”

“The GSD call on the Government to confirm the position given the unease that this is causing those with limited or no supply of EpiPens and the obvious risk that this present to those with severe allergies.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Last MidTown building up before DPC tomorrow

Wed 17th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cancelled operations and non-urgent visits waste GHA resources, director general says

18th May 2023

Local News
New network aims to empower women into leadership roles in insurance sector

18th May 2023

Local News
GSD calls for ‘open and frank’ conversation on mental health, with data too

18th May 2023

Local News
Garcia in Washington for Congress meetings

18th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023