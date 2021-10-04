Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Local News

GSD calls for clarity on personal tax returns

By Chronicle Staff
4th October 2021

The GSD on Monday called on the Gibraltar Government to make clear to taxpayers how they should go about completing the tax returns this year.

The party said it had received complaints that personal tax returns could only be completed online and that the required form could not be downloaded.

It noted too that there had been no guidance from the government or confirmation of the deadline for completion, which is usually the end of November.

“Taxpayers would by now normally have received a paper Tax Return for 2021/22 which would require submission by 30 November to avoid penalties,” said Roy Clinton, the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance.

“If it is true that tax returns can only be submitted online, it is remarkable that there has been no announcement or guidance notes issued by the Government.”

“This information appears to have been transmitted by word of mouth.”

Mr Clinton said that in August last year, the Income Tax Office had stated it would no longer be issuing paper IT1P tax returns and these would be replaced by eServices.

This decision however was reversed and paper returns for 2020/2021 were issued as was the practice in the past.

“Registering for eServices and now also tax eServices is confusing for many especially the elderly and the Government needs to be proactive in explaining what is now expected of taxpayers,” Mr Clinton said.

“The IT1P form for 2021/2022 is not available on the Government’s website and begs the question as to how tax returns can be made by those who cannot access eServices.”

“At a time when the Government needs to ensure the collection of tax revenue, it is remarkable it is so negligent in ensuring taxpayers understand what is now required of them.’

“I would urge the Government to issue a notice and guidance notes to allay public concerns.”

